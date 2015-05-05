UPDATE 1-Coloplast tumbles after results fall short of expectations

(Adds share price move, analyst, details)

COPENHAGEN, May 5 (Reuters) - Coloplast reported a 16 percent increase in second quarter core profit, slightly below expectations, which initially hit the healthcare product company’s shares.

The maker of colostomy bags and wound dressings said operating profit before special items rose to 1.14 billion Danish crowns ($170 million) in January-March, slightly below a forecast of 1.17 billion crowns.

The company forecast organic sales growth of 8-9 percent at constant exchange rates and of 13-14 percent in Danish crowns for the full year, with a core profit margin of 34 percent.

Denmark’s fourth largest listed company also said it would spend 953 million crowns on an interim dividend of 4.50 crowns per share.

But Coloplast shares tumbled 3.8 percent shortly after the results were published. The shares were down 1 percent by 1230 GMT. The main Copenhagen index was up 0.06 percent.

“Expectations for Coloplast results are high,” Sydbank analyst Soren Lontoft Hansen said. “When you then come out with an operating margin that’s just in line with the second quarter last year, uncertainty begins about earnings going forward.”

Coloplast’s forecast of an core profit margin of 34 percent in 2014-2015, was a percentage point higher than in 2013-2014 and in line with expectations. But the company said it had a margin of 33 percent in the first half, flat compared with the same period a year ago.

With shares at around 540.5 crowns each, investors are paying 48 times the expected earnings this year, making it one of the most highly-rated shares on the Copenhagen stock exchange.