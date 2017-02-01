FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
7 months ago
UPDATE 1-Coloplast CFO sees pick-up in U.S. sales
February 1, 2017 / 1:22 PM / 7 months ago

UPDATE 1-Coloplast CFO sees pick-up in U.S. sales

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

(Updates with CFO comments)

Feb 1 (Reuters) - Coloplast A/S :

* First-quarter sales growth was negatively affected by inventory reductions at large distributors in the United States, but inventory levels are now back to normal, the firm said in a statement

* "We expect that U.S. sales this year will be better this year than last year," Chief Financial Officer Anders Lonning-Skovgaard told Reuters

* Expects revenue growth of 7-8 pct at constant exchange rates and of 7-8 pct in Danish crowns in 2016/17

* Expects an EBIT margin of 33-34 pct, at constant exchange rates and of about 33 pct in Danish crowns in 2016/17

* 2016/17 capital expenditure is expected to be about 700 million crowns

* Investment focus for 2017 is on the firm's new Hungary plant and new production facilities, said Lonning-Skovgaard

* He said the company continue to pursue a mainly organic growth strategy

* The free cash flow was negative at 833 million crowns, 1,664 million less than in the same period of last year

* "We expect to be free of debt by the end of next financial year," said Lonning-Skovgaard

* Adjusted for payments made in connection with U.S. lawsuits and the acquisition of Comfort Medical, the free cash flow was an inflow of 1,439 million crowns

* Coloplast estimates that more than 95 percent of the lawsuits in the U.S. alleging injury resulting from the use of transvaginal surgical mesh products have been settled

* "We estimate that the 5.2 billion crowns provision we already have is enough to cover this," he said

* Q1 organic revenue growth was 6 pct.

* Q1 revenue 3.76 billion Danish crowns ($545 million)(Reuters poll 3.76 billion crowns)

* Q1 EBIT 1.23 billion crowns (Reuters poll 1.22 billion crowns) Source text for Eikon:

Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.8877 Danish crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen; Editing by Jacob Gronholt-Pedersen)

