10 months ago
Coloplast's UK business thrives again, but weak pound hurts -CFO
#Healthcare
November 2, 2016 / 1:00 PM / 10 months ago

Coloplast's UK business thrives again, but weak pound hurts -CFO

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, Nov 2 (Reuters) - Coloplast's British operations are thriving again after some difficult years, but the weak pound hurts the bottom line for the Danish healthcare maker, chief financial officer Anders Lonning-Skovgaard said.

* "We have had a really good 2015/16 financial year in England. After some problematic years we're now gaining market shares there once again," Lonning-Skovgaard told Reuters in a telephone interview.

* "The only way we've been hit by Brexit is the weakening of the pound, as we report in Danish crowns," he said.

* Coloplast shares traded 2 percent higher in a negative market at 1250 GMT.

* The company on Wednesday posted third-quarter EBIT slightly below expectations.

* For more on the company's full-year report, click here . (Reporting by Teis Jensen)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
