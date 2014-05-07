FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Coloplast's Q2 tops forecast, raises outlook
#Healthcare
May 7, 2014 / 10:26 AM / 3 years ago

Coloplast's Q2 tops forecast, raises outlook

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

COPENHAGEN, May 7 (Reuters) - Danish healthcare products maker Coloplast reported second-quarter 2013/14 operating profit before special items just above expectations and raised its full-year outlook.

Coloplast said operating profit before special items rose to 984 million Danish crowns ($183.68 million) in January-March, above a forecast of 966 million crowns in a Reuters poll. .

The group raised its 2013/14 full-year revenue outlook and now expects revenue growth of around 9 percent in local currencies from 8 percent previously. The company now expects an EBIT margin before special items of 33 to 34 percent from previously around 33 percent.

Coloplast said it will pay an interim dividend of 4 crowns per share. ($1 = 5.3571 Danish Crowns) (Reporting by Stine Jacobsen, editing by Louise Heavens)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
