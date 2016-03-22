Denver airport evacuates part of terminal to investigate possible threat

March 22 (Reuters) - Denver International Airport evacuated a section of its main terminal on Tuesday as officials investigated a possible security threat, airport officials said on Twitter.

The evacuation area included the west side of the main terminal levels 5 and 6, the airport said. Flights continued while the possible threat was investigated.

Heightened security was put in place at major U.S. airports following attacks in Brussels earlier in the day. (Reporting by Eric M. Johnson in Seattle; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)