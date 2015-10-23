Colorado parents sue hunter who killed their 14-year-old son

DENVER (Reuters) - The parents of a 14-year-old Colorado boy who was shot dead last month in a national forest while bow hunting with his father are suing the man accused of mistakenly killing him, court documents showed on Friday.

Karla and Cory Burns said in a wrongful death lawsuit filed in U.S. District Court in Denver that the other hunter, Guy Leslie Pohto, “pulled the trigger and fired the firearm that discharged the bullet that struck” their son Justin in the chest and killed him.

Justin Burns was hunting atop the Grand Mesa in the Uncompahgre National Forest in western Colorado on Sept. 13 when Pohto allegedly fired the fatal shot “without exercising reasonable care to correctly identify the target,” the complaint said.

Pohto, 59, who lives in Minnesota, was charged after the incident with one count of reckless manslaughter, a felony, and a misdemeanor count of careless hunting, said Mesa County District Attorney Daniel Rubinstein.

“We have no evidence that he (Pohto) wanted to or intended to shoot a person,” so he is free on a personal recognizance bond, Rubinstein told Reuters.

Rubinstein declined to discuss details of the alleged crime, but at the time of the shooting it was archery and muzzleloader season for big game across Colorado.

In their negligence complaint, the Burns are asking for unspecified monetary damages for pain and suffering, emotional distress, loss of companionship and grief.

Pohto’s actions were “so outrageous in character, and so extreme in degree, that a reasonable member of the community would regard the conduct as atrocious, going beyond all possible bounds of decency and utterly intolerable in a civilized community,” the lawsuit said.

Pohto made his first court appearance in the criminal case on Thursday, and is due back in court next month, Rubinstein said.

Rubinstein said Colorado law does not require a mandatory prison sentence for Pohto if he is convicted of the criminal charges, but he could face a maximum 12 years in prison and up to $500,000 in fines.