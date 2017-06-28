DENVER A federal judge on Tuesday agreed to
review the constitutionality of a U.S. State Department policy
of refusing to grant passports to people who identify as neither
male nor female.
In November, U.S. District Judge R. Brooke Jackson directed
the State Department to reconsider its "binary-only gender
passport policy," in the case of Navy veteran Dan Zzyym, an
“intersex” Colorado resident who sued the federal government for
refusing to issue a passport because it requires an applicant to
denote either male or female gender.
After conducting its court-ordered review, the State
Department last month again denied Zzyym’s application,
according to a motion filed on the plaintiff's behalf by the
Lambda Legal Defense Fund asking Jackson to reopen the case.
In his original order to the State Department, Jackson
declined to consider constitutional questions raised in Zzyym's
lawsuit unless the issue could not be resolved administratively.
Zzyym, born in 1958, sued in 2015 after being denied a
passport to travel to Mexico for an international conference of
intersex people - those born with anatomies that do not fit the
typical definition of male or female.
The lawsuit claims the State Department's policy violates
due process and equal protections for Zzyym and other intersex
people.
Zzyym was raised as a boy and underwent several
irreversible, painful and medically unnecessary surgeries before
joining the U.S. Navy as a male, according to the lawsuit.
It was only after returning to civilian life after six years
in the military that Zzyym realized there were others who did
not fit into traditional gender categories, the lawsuit says.
The government did not oppose Tuesday's motion by Zzyym and
on Tuesday Jackson agreed to revive the case.
A spokeswoman for the State Department's Bureau of Consular
Affairs said the agency does not comment on pending litigation.
Zzyym, associate director for the Intersex Campaign for
Equality, said in a statement that the government “is in effect
forcing me to lie about who I am and I’m not going to do that."