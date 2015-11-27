UPDATE 7-At least nine injured by gunman at Colorado abortion clinic

(Adds latest details on shooting from police)

By Keith Coffman

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo., Nov 27 (Reuters) - Police exchanged shots on Friday with a gunman who stormed a Planned Parenthood abortion clinic in Colorado Springs and opened fire with a rifle in a burst of violence that left at least nine people injured, police and hospital officials said.

As of late in the afternoon, some four hours after the siege began, police officers and the suspect remained in a standoff inside the building as authorities scrambled to evacuate staff and patients who had been trapped inside, a police spokeswoman said.

Progress in securing the building was slowed by the fact that the gunman brought “some bags” with him into the clinic and left several items outside, all of which needed to be checked for possible boobytraps or explosives, said the spokeswoman, Lieutenant Catherine Buckley.

No fatalities were reported by authorities. At least four police officers were among those injured in the gunfire, along with an undetermined number of civilians, Buckley said in her briefing to reporters, carried live on CNN.

She said police were trying to open a line of communication with the gunman, who appeared to have acted alone, but were so far unable to establish voice contact with him. She said authorities had yet to confirm his identity.

Asked if the gunman was holding hostages, Buckley replied: “To our knowledge, at this point, we are still trying to evacuate anyone else still inside the Planned Parenthood Building.”

Two hospitals in the area reported receiving a total of nine patients from the shooting, but Buckley said not all of those injured could immediately be transported from the scene, suggesting some victims might still be stuck inside the clinic.

There was no information provided on the nature of the injuries, or the condition of any of the victims.

Police swarmed the area around the building after an emergency call reporting shots fired at about 11:30 a.m. Mountain Time (1830 GMT), and officers ultimately confronted the suspect inside the building, Buckley said.

“The officers inside the building have encountered the individual,” she said in an earlier news briefing. “They were exchanging gunfire.”

Live television footage aired by CNN showed several people being escorted safely into police vehicles from the building, which lies on the northwest side of Colorado Springs, about 70 miles (112 km) south of Denver.

In an account published by the Colorado Springs Gazette newspaper, a local man told police arriving on the scene that his daughter works at the clinic and was “in the line of fire,” to which officers replied, “We’re trying to get her out.” The suspect was armed with a high-powered rifle, the Gazette said police told the man.

The FBI and agents from the U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were assisting local law enforcement investigators.

President Barack Obama was notified of the shooting by his Homeland Security adviser, Lisa Monaco, and ”will be updated on the situation as necessary, a White House official said.

‘DOMESTIC TERRORISM’

The Planned Parenthood center provides abortions, screening for sexually transmitted diseases, pregnancy testing and other services, according to its website.

“We don’t yet know the full circumstances and motives behind this criminal action,” Vicki Cowart, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Rocky Mountains, said in a statement.

“We share the concerns of many Americans that extremists are creating a poisonous environment that feeds domestic terrorism in this country. We will never back away from providing care in a safe, supportive environment that millions of people rely on and trust,” Cowart said.

As in much of the rest of the country, abortion is a divisive issue in Colorado, figuring prominently in attack ads during last year’s Senate race between incumbent Democrat Mark Udall and Republican challenger Cory Gardner, the winner of the election.

The Colorado Springs clinic has been the target of repeated protests, and in recent years moved to its current location, which has been derided as a “fortress” by abortion foes.

At least eight clinic workers have been killed in violent attacks on abortion providers since 1977, according to the National Abortion Federation - most recently in 2009, when abortion doctor George Tiller was shot to death at church in Wichita, Kansas.

Clinics have reported nearly 7,000 incidents of trespassing, vandalism, arson, death threats, and other forms of violence since then, according to the abortion-rights group.

Hundreds of protesters picketed in front of the Colorado Springs clinic in August as part of a push by abortion opponents to cut off public funding for Planned Parenthood, according to the Colorado Springs Gazette.

One man was charged with trespassing in 2012 after flouting as many as 30 warnings to keep off clinic property, the paper said.

Colorado Springs was the scene of a mass shooting on Oct. 31 in which a gunman killed three people near downtown before dying in a shootout with police.

The city, home to the U.S. Air Force Academy and the U.S. Olympic training center, is also a hub for conservative Christian groups such as Focus on the Family that strongly oppose abortion.

The attack in Colorado sent jitters across the country. The New York City Police Department reported it had redeployed some of its “critical response” vehicles to Planned Parenthood locations throughout the city. However, it said there were no specific threats to those sites at this time. (Reporting by Daniel Wallis in Denver; Additional reporting by Dan Wallis in Denver, Dan Whitcomb in Los Angeles, Eric M. Johnson in Chicago, Laila Kearney in New York, Eric M. Johnson in Seattle and Andy Sullivan in Washington.; Writing by Steve Gorman; Editing by Steve Orlofsky and Tom Brown)