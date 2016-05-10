Theater in Colorado movie massacre had security holes:lawyer-report

(Reuters) - A suburban Denver movie theater had security gaps and could have prevented the 2012 mass shooting that killed 12 people and wounded dozens more, a lawyer for victims said on Tuesday according to the Denver Post.

However, an attorney for the theater, Cinemark USA Inc , blamed the shooting on the gunman and said better security would not have stopped him, the newspaper reported.

The lawyers’ arguments came during opening statements for the first civil trial of wrongful death and personal injury claims, the newspaper said. A six-member jury was chosen on Monday.

Texas-based Cinemark owns the multiplex where the gunman, James Holmes, opened fire with a semiautomatic rifle, shotgun and pistol during a midnight screening of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” on July 20, 2012.

Holmes, a former neuroscience graduate student who pleaded innocent by reason of insanity, was found guilty last summer of murdering 12 people and wounding 70 in the rampage, and was sentenced to life in prison.

More than two dozen plaintiffs, including surviving victims and relatives of the dead, sued Cinemark and the cinema’s property owners in state court, accusing them of various security lapses they say contributed to the tragedy.

A separate civil suit against Cinemark in federal court is expected to go to trial in July.

The state lawsuit said the companies failed to hire sufficient security personnel in light of previous shootings and other violence in the shopping mall where the theater is located.

The plaintiffs are seeking unspecified damages for past and future economic losses, including medical expenses, lost wages, earnings potential and disability, as well as for pain, suffering and emotional stress.

Plaintiffs’ attorney Marc Bern said Tuesday the gunman cased the theater at least four times before the shooting, but the theater did not have enough cameras to catch him, and he targeted the theater because of the security lapses, the Post said.

Cinemark attorney Kevin Taylor said the theater’s procedures were in line with industry standards, the paper reported.