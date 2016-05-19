FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cinemark theater chain not liable in 2012 Colorado movie massacre -jury
May 19, 2016 / 5:50 PM / a year ago

Cinemark theater chain not liable in 2012 Colorado movie massacre -jury

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

DENVER, May 19 (Reuters) - The owners of a movie theater where 12 people were killed during a screening of the Batman film “The Dark Knight Rises” are not liable for the mass shooting, a jury ruled on Thursday, in the first civil lawsuit stemming from the 2012 incident, a court spokesman said.

Jurors ruled in favor of Cinemark USA Inc in the lawsuit filed by more than two dozen surviving victims and relatives of the dead, court spokesman Rob McCallum said on Twitter.

Gunman James Holmes, who pleaded innocent by reason of insanity at his murder trial, was found guilty last summer of killing 12 people and wounding 70 when he opened fire during a midnight premiere screening of the film. He was sentenced to life in prison.

Reporting by Keith Coffman; Writing by Sharon Bernstein; Editing by Tom Brown

