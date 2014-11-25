BRIEF-Colruyt first-half profit rises, keeps full-year guidance

Nov 25 (Reuters) - Colruyt :

* Revenue grows 3.9 pct to more than 4.4 billion euro

* The profit for the first semester of 14/15 increases though by 4.6 million euro to 180.7 million euro mainly as a result of the positive contribution from investments in associates

* Do not expect the economic climate and consumer confidence to recover in the short term

* We also expect the pressure on sales prices and margins to continue in the second half of the year

* Reiterate the outlook that net profit of the financial year 2014/15 will match or slightly exceed prior year's net result