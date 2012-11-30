UPDATE 1-Belgium's Colruyt struggles with higher costs

(Adds details, background)

* H1 core profit 322.2 mln euros vs 330 mln expected

* Keeps 2012/2013 outlook for net profit unchanged yr-on-yr

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt increased its market share but found it difficult to pass on higher prices to frugal consumers, as competition remained tough, the group said on Friday.

Core profit for the first six months of the group’s fiscal year grew 1.6 percent to 322.2 million euros ($419.05 million), below the 330 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

“The uncertain economic climate and the persistent weak consumer confidence in the euro area makes customers even more price-conscious, which means they change their purchasing behaviour and are more inclined to buy cheaper products,” Colruyt said in a statement.

The group competes with Lidl and Aldi as well as more upmarket groups Delhaize, Carrefour and increasingly Ahold which expects to have 50 Albert Heijn supermarkets in Belgium by 2016.

Colruyt, which repeated its outlook for 2012/2013 net profit to be broadly in line with the previous year, said its market share in Belgium had increased to 25.9 percent in the period.

The group, which has seen its share price increase by some 25 percent in 2012, starts its financial year in April.