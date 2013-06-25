UPDATE 1-Belgium's Colruyt hikes dividend after beating expectations

(Adds details on Belgian market, France)

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Belgian retailer Colruyt reported better-than-expected net profits for its 2012/2013 financial year and increased its dividend, saying it had lured more cost conscious shoppers into its stores.

The group which in Belgium operates its flagship Colruyt discount grocery stores, the OKay neighbourhood shops as well as toy stores DreamLand and DreamBaby, said it grew market share in the country during the financial year.

Colruyt said, however, that its French stores were still not profitable, in spite of growing revenues.

Net profit for the group’s financial year until the end of March rose 3.1 percent to 353.7 million euros ($462.44 million), above the 348 million euros consensus forecast in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The company had previously guided for flat profits. It said it will announce a detailed outlook for the next financial year at its annual shareholders meeting in September.

The group raised its dividend to 1.00 euros per share from 0.95 last year. Analysts had on average expected a dividend of 0.97 euros a share, according to the Reuters poll.

Colruyt said on Tuesday it expected consumer spending to remain weak but that it would offset this trend by reining in costs and offering lower prices.

Delhaize, one of Colruyt’s main rivals in Belgium together with French group Carrefour, said in April that competition in the country had softened in the quarter until March 31.

Shares in Colruyt closed at 37.00 euros, down 0.9 percent ahead of the results. The stock has lost about 1.8 percent since the start of 2013.