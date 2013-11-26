FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colruyt keeps cautious outlook after strong first half
November 26, 2013 / 5:00 PM / 4 years ago

Colruyt keeps cautious outlook after strong first half

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Nov 26 (Reuters) - Belgian discount grocer Colruyt on Tuesday kept its cautious guidance for its full financial year, in spite of a strong first half in which it gained market share and expanded its margins.

Net profit in the first six months of its calender until March 31 came in at 176.2 million euros ($238.93 million) ($345.38 million), above the 163 million expected in a Reuters poll of four analysts.

The group repeated the outlook given in September that its net profit for the current financial year would be unchanged from last year, taking a far more cautious stance than analysts about its prospects. ($1 = 0.7374 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Robin Emmott)

