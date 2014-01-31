FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgian grocer Colruyt loses market share, cuts outlook
#Consumer Goods and Retail
January 31, 2014 / 5:26 PM / 4 years ago

Belgian grocer Colruyt loses market share, cuts outlook

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Belgian discount grocer Colruyt on Friday lowered its outlook for its 2013/2014 financial year, citing tough competition and a small decline in market share.

The group, which had previously guided for its net result to be comparable to last year‘s, said it now expected this figure to be slightly lower.

Sales in the first nine months of its financial year to March 31 rose 4.5 percent to 6.54 billion euros ($8.82 billion), down from growth of 4.6 percent in the first half of the year.

Colruyt said this slowdown was mainly caused by the economic climate impacting consumers’ spending on groceries.

The group lost some market share, which it estimated at 25.8 percent down from 26.0 percent in the same period a year ago.

Earlier this month, Belgian peer Delhaize said its comparable store sales in the country were up 2.4 percent in three final months of 2013, driven by retail inflation and solid year-end sales. ($1 = 0.7415 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Elaine Hardcastle)

