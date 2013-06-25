FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Colruyt hikes dividend after beating expectations
June 25, 2013 / 3:56 PM / in 4 years

Belgium's Colruyt hikes dividend after beating expectations

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, June 25 (Reuters) - Belgian retailer Colruyt on Tuesday reported better-than-expected net profits and increased its dividend, saying it had managed to lure cost conscious shoppers into its discount stores.

Net profit for the group’s financial year until the end of March rose 3.1 percent to 353.7 million euros ($462.44 million), above the 348 million euros expected in a Reuters poll of six analysts.

The group also raised its dividend to 1.00 euros per share from 0.95 last year. ($1 = 0.7649 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; Editing by Robin Emmott)

