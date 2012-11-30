Colruyt H1 results below expectations on pricing pressure

BRUSSELS, Nov 30 (Reuters) - Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt on Friday posted lower-than-expected core profit for the first half of its financial year, as it struggled to pass on higher wholesale prices to consumers.

Core profit for the group’s fiscal first half of 2012 came in at 322.2 million euros ($419.05 million), below the 330 million expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

The group’s financial year begins at the start of April. ($1 = 0.7689 euros) (Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis)