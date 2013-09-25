FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cautious Colruyt guides for no profit growth in 2013/2014
#Consumer Goods and Retail
September 25, 2013 / 4:24 PM / 4 years ago

Cautious Colruyt guides for no profit growth in 2013/2014

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HALLE, Belgium, Sept 25 (Reuters) - Belgian discount grocer Colruyt said its net profit for the 2013/2014 financial year would remain at the same level as in the previous year, taking a far more cautious stance than analysts about its prospects.

Ahead of the announcement, analysts had expected the group’s net profit in the year to the end of March to increase by 7 percent to 378 million euros ($510.58 million), according to Starmine data.

The group beat its 2012/2013 guidance also for flat net profit, posting a 3.1 percent increase to 353.7 million euros.

$1 = 0.7403 euros Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop

