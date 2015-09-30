FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colruyt guides for 2015/2016 revenue growth, flat net profit
September 30, 2015 / 4:10 PM / 2 years ago

Colruyt guides for 2015/2016 revenue growth, flat net profit

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 30 (Reuters) - Belgian discount supermarket operator Colruyt said on Wednesday it expected revenues to rise between 2 and 4 percent in its 2015/2016 financial year, with its net profit coming in at least at last year’s level.

Colruyt, which in Belgium competes with Delhaize, Carrefour, Ahold as well as German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, traditionally provides its outlook for its financial year until March 31 at its shareholder meeting in September.

“We don’t see a significant improvement of the economic climate in the short term,” Chief Executive Jef Colruyt said.

The company’s net profit declined last year, weighed down by a regulatory fine. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

