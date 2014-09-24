FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colruyt sees flat to slightly higher net profit in 2014/2015
September 24, 2014 / 4:25 PM / 3 years ago

Colruyt sees flat to slightly higher net profit in 2014/2015

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Sept 24 (Reuters) - Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt gave a slightly more optimistic outlook than in the previous years, saying that it expected its net profit in its financial year until March 31 to be flat or slightly higher than last year.

Analysts had on average expected a small increase in net profit to 353 million euros for the 2014/2015 financial year, according to Thomson Reuters data.

Colruyt, which traditionally announces its outlook at its annual shareholders meeting, has for the past three years guided for a purely flat net profit. (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Philip Blenkinsop)

