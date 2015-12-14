FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Belgium's Colruyt gains market share, grows profits above forecasts
#Consumer Goods and Retail
December 14, 2015 / 5:10 PM / 2 years ago

Belgium's Colruyt gains market share, grows profits above forecasts

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, Dec 14 (Reuters) - Belgian retailer Colruyt on Monday reported a net profit for the first half of its 2015/2016 financial year slightly ahead of expectations, as the group increased its market share in Belgium and promotional pressure on selling prices subsided.

The group’s net profit in the first half increased by 1 percent to 182.5 million euros ($201.3 million), ahead of a Reuters poll of five analysts which had expected 174 million euros on average.

Colruyt, which in Belgium competes with Delhaize, Carrefour, Ahold as well as German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, said in September it expected net profit for the full financial year until March 31 coming in at least at last year’s level.

Colruyt said its market share in Belgium in the first half was 31.6 percent, compared with 31.1 percent in the same period last year. ($1 = 0.9066 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek, editing by Julia Fioretti)

