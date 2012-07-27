FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colruyt Q1 sales beat estimates
July 27, 2012

Colruyt Q1 sales beat estimates

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt on Friday unveiled first-quarter sales slightly above expectations after a campaign to lure cash-strapped consumers into its stores.

The group, which competes with German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, France’s Carrefour and high-end Belgian retailer Delhaize, said that it lowered prices on 500 basic products, which helped it to win market share.

Revenues for the first quarter of its financial year until March 31 increased 5.5 percent to 2.052 billion euros ($2.54 billion) above the 2.045 billion expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.

$1 = 0.8084 euros Reporting By Robert-Jan Bartunek; editing by Barbara Lewis

