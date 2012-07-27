Colruyt Q1 sales beat estimates

BRUSSELS, July 27 (Reuters) - Belgian discount supermarket chain Colruyt on Friday unveiled first-quarter sales slightly above expectations after a campaign to lure cash-strapped consumers into its stores.

The group, which competes with German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, France’s Carrefour and high-end Belgian retailer Delhaize, said that it lowered prices on 500 basic products, which helped it to win market share.

Revenues for the first quarter of its financial year until March 31 increased 5.5 percent to 2.052 billion euros ($2.54 billion) above the 2.045 billion expected in a Reuters poll of five analysts.