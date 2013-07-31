FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Grocer Colruyt gains market share in first quarter
Sections
Featured
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Future of Money
Chaos, hacks stalk bitcoin investors
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
Puerto Rico
Reuters Backstory: No stranger to crisis in Puerto Rico
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
Exchange-traded funds
When stock-picking, growth is what matters most
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Consumer Goods and Retail
July 31, 2013 / 4:11 PM / 4 years ago

Grocer Colruyt gains market share in first quarter

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian discount grocer Colruyt said it grew market share in the first quarter of its financial year but said that sales growth was limited by poor weather and the early timing of Easter.

Consolidated sales in the first quarter of the group’s financial year, which runs until the end of March, increased by 2.8 percent from the same period last year to 2.108 billion euros ($2.80 billion).

The group, which competes with German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, France’s Carrefour and high-end Belgian retailer Delhaize, said its retail operations saw a 3.4 percent increase in revenues, while its wholesale and food service unit posted stable revenues compared to last year. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.