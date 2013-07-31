Grocer Colruyt gains market share in first quarter

BRUSSELS, July 31 (Reuters) - Belgian discount grocer Colruyt said it grew market share in the first quarter of its financial year but said that sales growth was limited by poor weather and the early timing of Easter.

Consolidated sales in the first quarter of the group’s financial year, which runs until the end of March, increased by 2.8 percent from the same period last year to 2.108 billion euros ($2.80 billion).

The group, which competes with German hard discounters Aldi and Lidl, France’s Carrefour and high-end Belgian retailer Delhaize, said its retail operations saw a 3.4 percent increase in revenues, while its wholesale and food service unit posted stable revenues compared to last year. ($1 = 0.7531 euros) (Reporting by Robert-Jan Bartunek)