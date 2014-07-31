FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Colt Group H1 revenue falls, maintains FY EBITDA guidance
#Integrated Telecommunications Services
July 31, 2014 / 6:41 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Colt Group H1 revenue falls, maintains FY EBITDA guidance

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 31 (Reuters) - Colt Group Sa :

* 2014 full year EBITDA guidance remains as previously advised in April 2014

* Group EBITDA of 145.4 mln euro (18.9 pct margin) (H1 2013: 158.0 mln euro) represented a year on year decline of 12.6 mln euro (8.0 pct)

* Restructuring programme outlined in April has commenced and remains on track to deliver targeted savings in 2014 and beyond

* H1 revenue 770.4 million euro versus 788.9 million euro year ago

* Overall group revenue declined by 2.3 pct (3.3 pct constant currency) due mainly to a contraction in voice business from regulatory price declines and exit from low margin reseller customers Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
