Colt Group appoints new CFO as Ferrari returns to Fidelity

Oct 17 (Reuters) - Telecoms provider Colt Group SA said Chief Financial Officer Mark Ferrari would leave the company at the end of the year and appointed Hugo Eales in his place effective Nov. 1.

The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-sized companies, said Ferrari was returning to Fidelity Investments, from where he joined Colt on a secondment three-and-a-half years ago.

Fidelity Management and Research Company, a part of Fidelity Investments, is Colt’s biggest shareholder with a 41.15 percent stake.

Eales has held senior leadership roles in telecommunications and IT Services companies, including as global CFO for BT Global Services, Colt said in a statement. (Reporting by Roshni Menon in Bangalore; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)