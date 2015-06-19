FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colt's largest shareholder makes 190p/shr buyout offer
June 19, 2015 / 7:11 AM / 2 years ago

Colt's largest shareholder makes 190p/shr buyout offer

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

June 19 (Reuters) - Telecoms provider Colt Group SA’s largest shareholder, Fidelity, offered on Friday to buy out other shareholders in an all-cash bid that values Colt at about 1.72 billion pounds ($2.73 billion).

The offer of 190 pence per share, jointly made by FMR and FIL, represents a 21.3 percent premium to Colt’s Thursday closing price.

The offer price would not be increased, the principal investment arm of FIL Ltd said in a statement.

$1 = 0.6306 pounds Reporting by Esha Vaish in Bengaluru; Editing by Anupama Dwivedi

