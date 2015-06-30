Colt Group to exit IT services, take 90 mln euros non-cash charge

June 30 (Reuters) - Telecoms provider Colt Group SA said it would exit its IT services business to focus on its core network and voice and data centre services divisions.

The company, whose largest shareholder recently offered to take it private, said it would exit the business over the next two to three years, bearing exceptional cash costs of 45 million euros to 55 million euros and a non-cash impairment charge of about 90 million euros ($100 million).

Colt said it was targeting 2015 revenue of between 1.50 billion euros and 1.52 billion from its core business. ($1 = 0.8949 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Gopakumar Warrier)