Telecoms provider Colt's profit hurt by lower voice revenue

Feb 26 (Reuters) - Telecommunications company Colt Group SA reported a 45.8 percent drop in full-year pretax profit, hurt by lower revenue from its voice and IT services divisions.

The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-sized companies, said its pretax profit fell to 23 million euros ($26 million) for the year ended Dec.31 from 42.4 million euros a year earlier.

Total revenue fell 5.1 percent to 1.49 billion euros, mainly due to a planned withdrawal of some low-margin voice contracts. Voice services revenue dropped 18.3 percent. ($1 = 0.8798 euros) (Reporting by Noor Zainab Hussain in Bengaluru; Editing by Ted Kerr)