Colt Group revenue rises for first time in seven years

Feb 28 (Reuters) - European telecoms provider Colt Group SA reported a marginal rise in full-year core earnings as revenue grew for the first time in seven years.

The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-sized companies, said adjusted earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation rose to 333.6 million euros ($437.3 million), from 332 million euros a year earlier.

Colt, which also offers audio and web conferencing and cloud services, said revenue increased 2.6 percent to 1.59 billion euros. Revenue fell 1.9 percent in 2011.

Revenue from the voice services division increased 1 percent to 568.6 million euros. Revenue from the business had declined by between 8 and 12 percent annually in the previous four years.

Data revenue, which includes network and bandwidth services, rose 2.4 percent to 824.1 million euros.

Colt shares closed at 123.5 pence on the London Stock Exchange on Wednesday.