Oct 31 (Reuters) - Colt Group SA : * Q3 revenue 386.5 million euros Vs 390.8 million euros year ago * Group EBITDA falls 4.4 pct to 78.0 mln euros Vs 81.6 mln euros year ago * EBITDA was impacted by lower voice revenue, changes in voice product mix * New order bookings in quarter included 3 contract wins of over 1 mln euros annual contracted value * Source text for Eikon: * For more news, please click here