FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Colt profit rises on higher revenue from data, voice businesses
Sections
Featured
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Las Vegas
Police, FBI seek public's help in finding motive behind massacre
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Puerto Rico
Lives depending on generators and volunteer doctors
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
Exchange-traded funds
Trump tax plan could fuel automation boom
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
July 26, 2012 / 6:44 AM / in 5 years

Colt profit rises on higher revenue from data, voice businesses

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 26 (Reuters) - European telecoms provider Colt Group SA said its first-half profit grew 52 percent on higher revenue from its data and voice businesses.

Colt, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-size companies, said its pretax profit rose to 33.2 million euros ($40.25 million) for the six months ended June 30, from 21.8 million euros a year earlier.

The company that also offers audio and web conferencing and cloud services, said revenue rose about 4 percent to 797.9 million euros.

Revenue from its data segment that contributes a little more than half of its overall top line increased 2 percent to 407.7 million euros reflecting the continued take-up of the company’s ethernet services.

Colt said revenue from its voice business that includes telephone and fixed line services rose about 4 percent to 290.3 million euros.

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.