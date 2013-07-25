FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Colt Group profit halves on lower voice revenue
July 25, 2013 / 6:26 AM / in 4 years

Colt Group profit halves on lower voice revenue

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

July 25(Reuters) - European telecoms provider Colt Group SA reported a 49.7 percent fall in pre-tax profit due to a fall in its voice revenue.

The company, which runs fibre optic networks and data centres for large and mid-sized companies, said it expects core earnings to be subdued in the second half of the year due to continued investment in strategic areas.

First-half results reflect the impact of a stubbornly challenging economic climate and negative regulatory pressure on voice revenue, the company said in a statement.

Earnings before interest, tax, depreciation and amortisation for the six months ended June 30 fell to 158 million euros ($209.14 million) from 161.8 million euros a year earlier. Revenue fell 1.1 percent to 788.9 million pounds ($1.21 billion).

