FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
BRIEF-Colt reports 4 pct drop in FY adjusted EBITDA
Sections
Featured
NFL players, owners defy Trump
U.S.
NFL players, owners defy Trump
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
U.S.
Survivalists stock up as disasters roil the planet
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
Brexit
Commentary: Don’t blame populism for Brexit mayhem
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Financials
February 27, 2014 / 7:17 AM / 4 years ago

BRIEF-Colt reports 4 pct drop in FY adjusted EBITDA

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Colt Group SA :

* FY revenue 1.58 billion euros versus 1.59 billion euros year ago

* Says revenue declined 1.2 pct in face of adverse currency movements and regulatory price declines on voice business

* FY EBITDA before exceptional items declined 4 pct to 320.1 mln euros

* Says in 2014, will increase focus on assets and associated product related lines of business

* Data revenue decreased 0.7 pct to 806.4 mln euros

* Full-year total voice revenue decreased 5.1 pct to 551.4 mln euros

* As Colt enters 2014, macro-economy is showing earliest signs of recovery, although eurozone remains behind rest of world Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage:

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.