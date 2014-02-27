BRIEF-Colt reports 4 pct drop in FY adjusted EBITDA

Feb 27 (Reuters) - Colt Group SA :

* FY revenue 1.58 billion euros versus 1.59 billion euros year ago

* Says revenue declined 1.2 pct in face of adverse currency movements and regulatory price declines on voice business

* FY EBITDA before exceptional items declined 4 pct to 320.1 mln euros

* Says in 2014, will increase focus on assets and associated product related lines of business

* Data revenue decreased 0.7 pct to 806.4 mln euros

* Full-year total voice revenue decreased 5.1 pct to 551.4 mln euros

* As Colt enters 2014, macro-economy is showing earliest signs of recovery, although eurozone remains behind rest of world