Oct 23 (Reuters) - Colt Group SA

* For Q3 Colt Group revenue declined 8.4 pct from Q3 ‘13

* From a currency perspective sterling’s strength against euro contributed to revenue performance by c.eur 8 million

* Group EBITDA of eur 73.7 million increased from Q2 ‘14 (eur 71.3 million)

* 2014 EBITDA guidance issued in Q1 '14 continues to reflect management's view on 2014 full year outlook