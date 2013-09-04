FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
September 4, 2013 / 7:02 PM / in 4 years

S&P: Colts Neck Board of Education, N.J. off negative watch

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sept 4 (Reuters) - Standard & Poor’s Ratings Services on Wednesday removed Colts Neck Township Board of Education, N.J.’s AA-plus general obligation debt rating from watch negative where it was placed on Aug. 29.

The rating was put on negative watch because the board had failed to provide information which S&P said was needed to maintain the rating. The board has since provided the required information, the rating service said.

S&P also affirmed the boards AA-plus long-term underlying, and issuer credit ratings on the general obligation debt.

