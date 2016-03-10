TransCanada in talks to buy Columbia Pipeline Group - WSJ

March 10 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is in talks to buy Columbia Pipeline Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced in coming weeks and could be valued at well over $10 billion, the Journal reported. (bit.ly/222Zbcg)

Shares of Columbia Pipeline Group were up 9.7 percent at $21.61 after being halted briefly.

TransCanada’s shares were down 2.6 percent at C$47.92. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)