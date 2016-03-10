FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
TransCanada in talks to buy Columbia Pipeline Group - WSJ
Sections
"Everything in the house is history"
Hurricane Harvey
"Everything in the house is history"
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
How fair is our food?
Big companies take reins on ethically sourced foods
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Key fuel lines restart after Harvey
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Market News
March 10, 2016 / 4:45 PM / a year ago

TransCanada in talks to buy Columbia Pipeline Group - WSJ

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 10 (Reuters) - TransCanada Corp is in talks to buy Columbia Pipeline Group Inc, the Wall Street Journal reported, citing people familiar with the matter.

The deal could be announced in coming weeks and could be valued at well over $10 billion, the Journal reported. (bit.ly/222Zbcg)

Shares of Columbia Pipeline Group were up 9.7 percent at $21.61 after being halted briefly.

TransCanada’s shares were down 2.6 percent at C$47.92. (Reporting by Arathy S Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.