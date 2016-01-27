FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Kansas regulators not liable in bank seizure - 10th Circuit
Sections
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Zimbabwe
Behind the scenes, politicians plot post-Mugabe reforms
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
Norway plans tax breaks for remotest Arctic oilfields
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
Harvey Aftermath
Mexican volunteers cross border to aid Texas
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Westlaw News
January 27, 2016 / 10:18 PM / 2 years ago

Kansas regulators not liable in bank seizure - 10th Circuit

Dena Aubin

1 Min Read

Kansas banking officials who seized Topeka-based Columbian Bank & Trust during the financial crisis and put it into receivership cannot be sued for violating the bank owner’s due process rights, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said the state banking officials have qualified immunity for their decision to close the 88-year-old bank and for waiting more than three years before granting a hearing to Columbian’s parent company.

To read the full story on WestlawNext Practitioner Insights, click here: bit.ly/1QE9dJM

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.