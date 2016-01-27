Kansas regulators not liable in bank seizure - 10th Circuit

Kansas banking officials who seized Topeka-based Columbian Bank & Trust during the financial crisis and put it into receivership cannot be sued for violating the bank owner’s due process rights, a federal appeals court has ruled.

In a decision on Tuesday, a three-judge panel of the 10th Circuit Court of Appeals said the state banking officials have qualified immunity for their decision to close the 88-year-old bank and for waiting more than three years before granting a hearing to Columbian’s parent company.

