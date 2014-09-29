UPDATE 1-Columbia Pipeline Partners files for IPO

(Adds details)

Sept 29 (Reuters) - Columbia Pipeline Partners LP, a master limited partnership (MLP) formed by NiSource Inc, filed with U.S. regulators on Monday for an initial public offering of common units.

Barclays and Citigroup are underwriting the IPO, which has a nominal fundraising target of about $800 million, the company said in a preliminary prospectus filed with the U.S Securities and Exchange Commission. (1.usa.gov/1vqw4wb)

NiSource said on Sunday that it would split into two publicly traded companies, separating its utilities and pipeline businesses. As part of the separation, NiSource shareholders will retain their current shares and receive a pro-rata dividend of stock in Columbia Pipeline Group.

Columbia Pipeline Partners, the natural gas pipeline division of NiSource, intends to list on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “CPPL.”

The filing did not reveal how many shares the company planned to sell or their expected price.

At the completion of the offering, the MLP’s assets would include of a 14.6 percent stake in CPG OpCo LP, which will own almost all of NiSource’s natural gas transmission and storage assets, Columbia Pipeline Partners said.

Columbia Pipeline Partners reported a pro forma net income of $38.4 million on total operating revenue of $688 million for the six months ended June 30.

The amount of money a company says it plans to raise in its first IPO filings is used to calculate registration fees. The final size of the IPO could be different. (Reporting by Avik Das in Bangalore; Editing by Ted Kerr and Simon Jennings)