MOVES-Columbia Threadneedle names Florian Uleer as German head
March 31, 2015 / 11:05 AM / 2 years ago

MOVES-Columbia Threadneedle names Florian Uleer as German head

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

March 31 (Reuters) - Asset management group Columbia Threadneedle Investments appointed Florian Uleer as its country head for Germany effective July.

Uleer joins from Schroders Plc where he was a senior sales manager for the past three years, said Columbia Threadneedle, a unit of Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Uleer, to be based in Frankfurt, will report to Gary Collins and Dominik Kremer, co- heads of distribution, EMEA and Latin America.

He will also work alongside Hartwig Rosipal, interim German head since November who will resume his role as institutional sales director. (Reporting by Anet Josline Pinto in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

