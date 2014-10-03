FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Columbus acquires assets in Dynamics Anywhere
October 3, 2014 / 7:07 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus acquires assets in Dynamics Anywhere

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Oct 3 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S

* Says Columbus A/S has today concluded an agreement about acquisition of all assets in Dutch company Dynamics Anywhere

* Says in 2013 Dynamics Anywhere had revenues of 1.5 million euros and expects revenues in level of 1.7 million euros in 2014

* Says takeover, for an undisclosed sum, is with immediate effect

* Says acquisition is not expected to impact result for 2014

* Says announced expectations to 2014 are thus being maintained, and Columbus expects revenues in level of 900 million Danish crowns and an EBITDA in level of 80 million crowns Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

