BRIEF-Columbus gives details on US consultancy acquisition
February 3, 2015 / 8:26 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus gives details on US consultancy acquisition

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Feb 3 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S :

* Says acquisition price for InterDyn BMI, a US consultancy, is based on an enterprise value of $11.8 million, of which $2 million is conditional on the company realizing a considerable growth in revenue and EBITDA in 2015 and 2016

* Expects acquisition to contribute with a revenue in level of 180 million Danish crowns ($27.41 million) and EBITDA in level of 8 million crowns in remaining 11 months of year Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: ($1 = 6.5658 Danish crowns) (Gdynia Newsroom)

