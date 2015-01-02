BRIEF-Venture of Columbus Capital and JR Invest plans to debut on NewConnect

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Columbus Capital SA and JR Invest SA :
* Said on Wednesday that their unit Columbus Energy SA plans to submit a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) for listing of its shares on the WSE’s NewConnect
* On Dec. 30, 2014 Columbus Energy’s shareholders accepted its plan to list shares on NewConnect
* Columbus Energy plans to list its series C and E shares as well as series D shares and rights on series D shares
Source text for Eikon: and
Further company coverage:
Gdynia Newsroom