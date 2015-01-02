FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
BRIEF-Venture of Columbus Capital and JR Invest plans to debut on NewConnect
January 2, 2015 / 10:42 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Venture of Columbus Capital and JR Invest plans to debut on NewConnect

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Jan 2 (Reuters) - Columbus Capital SA and JR Invest SA :

* Said on Wednesday that their unit Columbus Energy SA plans to submit a motion to the Warsaw Stock Exchange (WSE) for listing of its shares on the WSE’s NewConnect

* On Dec. 30, 2014 Columbus Energy’s shareholders accepted its plan to list shares on NewConnect

* Columbus Energy plans to list its series C and E shares as well as series D shares and rights on series D shares

Source text for Eikon: and

Further company coverage:

Gdynia Newsroom

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
