BRIEF-Columbus Q3 EBITDA up to DKK 8.4 million
November 4, 2014 / 11:51 AM / 3 years ago

BRIEF-Columbus Q3 EBITDA up to DKK 8.4 million

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Nov 4 (Reuters) - Columbus A/S

* Q3 net revenue 190.7 million Danish crowns versus 182.6 million crowns

* Q3 EBITDA 8.4 million crowns versus 5.8 million crowns

* 9-month profit before tax 30.1 million crowns versus 13.3 million crowns

* Says expectations to revenue and EBITDA are maintained

* Expects revenue at the level of 900 million crowns and an EBITDA before share-based compensation at the level of 80 million crowns in 2014

* Expects that both Norway and US subsidiaries will gradually improve performance during 2015 Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: (gdynia.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; +48 58 698 3920)

