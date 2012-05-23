COLUMN-Fundamentals play second fiddle on China commodities: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 23 (Reuters) - The conventional wisdom in commodity investing is that in the long run fundamentals will win out over short-term price swings caused by news headlines.

But recently it seems that prices for both commodities and the equities of resource companies have lurched along to a series of short-term drivers, without really ever reverting to fundamentals.

This make nonsense of the old investing saying “it’s time in the market, not timing the market.”

Since China is the world’s largest commodity consumer, it’s worth looking at how developments there appear to be influencing markets, both over the long and short term.

If I were to sum up the long-, medium- and short-term views of China, it would be thus:

Long term: China is in a once-in-a-lifetime commodity boom as the world’s most populous nation industrialises at a faster pace than the Western world did more than a century ago.

Medium term: China’s economic growth and therefore its commodity demand is moderating from exceptionally strong levels, but will continue to expand at more sustainable levels.

Short term: We’re all stuffed, China is heading for a hard landing, the April trade and commodity import data was awful, it’s time to sell, sell, sell.

Of course that was last week’s mantra after the April data was released, disappointing market expectations.

This week’s mantra seems to be more along the lines of, well, maybe we’ll be OK as the Chinese authorities are now going to ramp up infrastructure spending and ride to the rescue.

Actually, wait, that was yesterday, today we’re stuffed again because Greece may leave the euro.

These swings in sentiment from day to day frequently obfuscate the bigger picture and really only benefit those who profit from trading volatility.

Global markets lost ground last week after the April trade data, which was almost universally reported as bad news.

“China trade data cast global shadow,” was the headline in the online Financial Times, while the Australian newspaper said “trade data sparks fears of sharper China slowdown.”

In case anybody thinks I‘m singling out media organisations other than my own, Reuters said: “China risks fresh demand downturn, trade data show.”

The point is that most reporting of the event focused on one set of numbers and extrapolated that to the overall outlook, thus painting a bearish view of China’s economy.

But the April numbers themselves could have been interpreted in a very different way if the headline writers focused on a more medium- to long-term angle.

How about this: “China April trade slowdown eases fears of bubble bursting,” or “China trade softness provides scope for second-half acceleration.”

Ignoring that I‘m probably not the best headline writer, both would provide readers a different insight as to what’s happening.

Similarly, global markets were roiled after comments made March 20 by BHP Billiton’s then iron ore boss, Ian Ashby.

While most of the reporting was accurate in reflecting that Ashby said he saw a lower rate of growth in demand for China’s iron ore imports, the headlines left a different impression.

“BHP: China iron demand ‘flattening out’,” was the online headline in the Wall Street Journal, while Reuters said: “Australia’s miners see China iron ore demand flattening.”

There is a large difference between the rate of growth easing and overall demand flattening, but the headlines made that difficult to see.

While the Financial Times called Ashby’s remarks the “most bearish yet,” later on in the story the BHP executive was quoted as saying “sea-borne iron ore demand will continue to grow strongly over the next 10 years, albeit at a lower compound annual growth rate.”

So what we had was an executive of the world’s largest mining company giving a sober assessment that he sees the rate of growth in China’s iron demand easing from what he called “exceptional” levels to more sustainable, but still strong outcomes.

What the market took away from this is China’s commodity boom is over, time to sell, sell, sell.

With markets trading on headlines, how does an investor benefit from taking a longer-term view?

With equities it’s probably best to wait until you think there’s a bottom and then buy, with actual commodities playing the curve might be fruitful.

If you believe that China’s commodity demand will accelerate in the second half of 2012, especially toward the back end, then there is value in buying longer-dated contracts.

London copper for November is currently about $7,650 a tonne, only slightly lower than the benchmark three-month price.

Singapore iron ore swaps are $130.44 a tonne for June, but only $128.19 for November, while Brent crude is above $105 a barrel for November, some $2 below the front month level.