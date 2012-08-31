COLUMN-Hog outlook to get worse before it gets better: Maguire

By Gavin Maguire

CHICAGO, Aug 31 (Reuters) - The recent slump in nearby hog values may only mark the beginning of a season of pain for pork producers, as already-high feed costs look set to keep climbing just as hog values enter their traditional seasonal soft patch which may place hog production margins under even more pressure.

To make matters worse, inventories of pork remain well above average in cold storage facilities across the country, while a recent bump in hog carcass weights looks set to add further to the recent production glut.

MIXED SIGNALS

Although the price of soymeal - a key ingredient in nearly all hog feed rations - has been on an upward tear all year, the values of other key feeds such as corn, feed-grade wheat and Distiller’s Dried Grains (DDGs) followed a more sideways heading for the first five months of the year to lessen the negative impact rising feed costs tend to have of large end-users such as hog feeders.

Indeed, for most of the first four months of the year lean hog prices themselves outperformed corn and wheat prices to give many savvy hog producers plenty of profit potential.

This spell of intermittent profitability encouraged hog farmers to increase production by adding to the national hog herd versus year-ago levels and to beef up hog sizes over the opening months of the year.

This rising output trend served to weigh on pork cutout levels - a measure of the value of the hog’s edible components - but enduring strength in the net farm value of pork prices served to motivate an expansionary mindset at the hog producer levels for the opening half of 2012.

ABOUT TURN

While the opening five months of 2012 may have been fairly neutral to occasionally bullish for hog producers, the environment has changed drastically since late June.

Over the past eight weeks all feed ingredient values have surged on the back of drought conditions across the Midwest, which slashed corn and soy production for the second year in a row.

Even the price of DDGs - which are a by-product of U.S. ethanol production and so are only indirectly tied to crop quality - soared more than 25 percent since early July as all manner of livestock producers scrambled for feed coverage.

The end result has been a drastic upward adjustment in the input cost environment for hog farmers combined with downward pressure on hog values as market forces factor in diminishing demand for all products closely reliant on large-scale consumption of corn and other high-priced feeds.

This abrupt reversal of fortunes for hog producers set in motion a rise in hog slaughter rates as farmers sought to avoid overpaying for feed ingredients and instead opt to bring their animals to market as early as possible.

There has also been a notable increase in sow slaughter rates as farmers moved to cut back on overall breeding capacity in the face of such a challenging feed-price landscape.

WORSE BEFORE IT GETS BETTER?

Nonetheless, hog producers may have to conduct much more aggressive herd liquidation if they are to arrest the recent decline in market fortunes, as the overall U.S. herd size remains close to multi-year highs and a majority of production capacity is centered on a few deep-pocketed corporations who will likely look to withstand long periods of negative margin pain in the hopes that less efficient competitors will shutter production first.

In addition, there remains a huge overhang of pork supplies that will need to be chewed through before there is any realistic hope that a scarcity of supplies will bring about a sustained upturn in pork prices.

And all this is occurring at the dawn of the seasonal softening in lean hog prices, brought about by a rise in hog weights as pig appetites recover from heat-stunted summer diets. This year’s price softness could be exacerbated by the additional pork brought to market as a result of the sow slaughter currently underway that will eventually reduce overall U.S. pork production capacity but could bring about a further deterioration in hog market sentiment over the near term.

So while the recent heavy slump in hog prices may suggest that this market has already adjusted to the challenging feed and pork price outlook, things could actually still get worse before they get better.