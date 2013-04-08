COLUMN-Playing the new LME warehousing game: Andy Home

(Andy Home is a Reuters columnist. The opinions expressed are his own) By Andy Home LONDON, April 8 (Reuters) - The London Metal Exchange's new warehouse load-out rules came into effect at the start of this month. In essence they compel warehouse operators to load out a minimum amount of each exchange-traded metal irrespective of the length of queue for any particular metal. Where there is a "dominant metal" queue of over 30,000 tonnes awaiting load-out, warehouses will now have to ensure minimum deliveries of 500 tonnes per day for other metals "provided that such deliveries are requested". As far as it goes, it is an eminently logical move. It brings contracts such as copper, zinc and lead into line with tin and nickel, already the subject of minimum load-out requirements of 60 tonnes per day. It also averts a potential repeat of the LME Copper Committee's draconian decision to delist a good-delivery location, Vlissingen, for fear of copper becoming trapped behind a queue of aluminium. But make no mistake. This is a palliative, not a solution to the underlying problem of warehouse queues. NO BAZOOKA A "bazooka" solution, to coin the term used by Charles Li, chief executive of the LME's new owner Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing, would have required much more radical thinking from the exchange. The LME, however, has from the start shied away from tackling the fundamental terms of its relationship with the warehouse operators, preferring instead to micro-manage the issue. The new rules won't, for example, address the vociferous criticism hurled at the exchange by aluminium users. As the LME pointed out in its November notification of the rule changes: "The Exchange believes that the existing increase in delivery out rates that took effect on 1 April 2012 goes as far as is reasonable to address the effect on the aluminium market of long aluminium queues in some locations. Such queues are the result of broader macro-economic forces at play in the aluminium industry." In other words, the exchange cannot be responsible for an industry that has collectively produced too much metal for too long or for investors who want to finance that metal, using cheaper non-LME storage options. Nor, for that matter, will the new rules eliminate queues for other metals. They will just mean smaller queues. That changes the metrics but not the nature of the current LME warehousing game, which has moved far beyond the original template in Detroit. RIGHT TIME, RIGHT PLACE Detroit was where this whole sorry saga began and where the LME, initially at least, hoped it would end. It was a classic example of former U.S. Secretary of Defense Donald Rumsfeld's dictum that "stuff happens". What happened was the collapse of Lehman Brothers, the Great Global Contraction and a flood of unwanted aluminium from North American producers into the market of last resort. That metal hit Detroit, which at the time was a back-water in the LME warehousing system. At the start of 2008 there were just 50,000 tonnes sitting in LME sheds in the city. Indeed, warehouse operators had been steadily closing up shop in Motown to the point that only Metro International still had a sizeable LME storage operation in the city. For Metro it was simply a case of right time, right place. By the end of 2008 aluminium stocks in Detroit had surged to 343,000 tonnes. By the end of 2009 that total had mushroomed to 847,000 tonnes. The deluge shifted the LME aluminium curve into "super-contango", attracting the attention of stocks financiers, who jumped on the opportunity to earn a low-risk, fixed return at a time when normal investment parameters were inverted by central bank money-printing. Financiers locked down increasing amounts of LME-registered aluminium in finance deals, resulting in a dwindling of "free-float" metal through the system. As the finance deals proliferated, more and more players wanted to shift metal out of the LME system to capitalise on cheaper non-exchange storage. And the only metal that was available was in Detroit. Cue the original aluminium queue. Metro could offset the revenue raised from the lengthening queue to offer incentives for more aluminium, creating a revolving-door virtuous circle. Cue the interest of Goldman Sachs, which bought Metro in 2010, primarily, insiders contend, based on a view that the aluminium market wouldn't normalise any time soon, promising indefinite amounts of surplus metal to be stored. With hindsight it was an exceptionally good call. REVENUES AND PREMIUMS Goldman initially seems to have seen Metro purely as a counter-cyclical revenue play. After all, by mid-2011 each tonne in the cancelled warrant load-out queue in Detroit, assuming it was on maximum rental as is normal for cancelled warrants, was generating in excess of $60 in revenue. And that without factoring in the fixed-rate load-out charge. But something else started happening as well. The LME warehousing system is where financial market meets physical market and physical premiums in the U.S. started gravitating up towards both the implied cost of getting metal out of exchange warehouses and the incentives being offered by Metro based on that cost. The combination of assured storage rental and the leverage offered over physical market premiums attracted the attention of other players, particularly those such as Glencore and Trafigura, for whom physical arbitrage is the bedrock of their business model. In the space of little over a year or so most LME warehousing companies were swallowed up by traders, leaving only a very few truly independent logistics operators. The resulting "warehouse wars", as operators tussle to attract metal into their sheds, are still raging across multiple LME delivery locations. The newcomers aggressively built up both stocks and, more importantly for premiums, load-out queues. They did so primarily at the expense of Metro itself. The game changed, though, when it became apparent that Glencore was funnelling other higher-value metals such as nickel and copper into its warehouses in Vlissingen, effectively quarantining them from the physical market-place behind a wall of out-bound aluminium. It was precisely for this reason that the LME Copper Committee, faced with the prospect of every free unit in Europe being sucked into Vlissingen, delisted the Dutch port. And it is precisely for this reason that the LME has now forced multiple-metal deliveries to limit cross-metal contagion from the aluminium queues. NEW RULES, NEW GAME As is the way of all things in the financial universe, however, the new rules have generated a further evolution of the warehousing game, one which is as much about physical premiums as storage revenues. To understand the new game, consider this table, showing queues at five key LME warehouse locations: April Dominant Length Secondary Length Tertiary Length 3, 2013 Queue (Days) Queue (Days) Queue (Days) Antwerp Zinc 74 Lead 129 Copper 80 Johor Zinc 20 Al 22 Copper 15 Vliss. Al 268 Zinc 65 Copper 6 Detroit Al 300 Lead 88 Zinc 36 New Zinc 191 Copper 95 Orleans The "dominant metal" queue, to use the terminology of the LME, is based on actual average delivery rates over the month of March, assuming that metal cancelled today joins the back of the existing load-out queue. The secondary and tertiary queues are nominal calculations, assuming that cancelled tonnage is largely in the hands of one operator and therefore subject to a minimum 500-per tonne day load-out schedule. "Nominal" because in several cases, such as lead and copper at Antwerp, no deliveries have actually been made, presumably because "no such deliveries have been requested", to quote from the LME's rule-change notice. In other locations such as Detroit (lead) and New Orleans (copper) deliveries of non-dominant metals have, since the start of April, been taking place at 500 tonnes or just above per day. If you're a European copper consumer, worried about the late arrival of your metal because of the ongoing port strike in Chile, the single largest concentration of LME-stored metal in the region is at Antwerp, which has a nominal load-out queue of 80 days. The implied cost of getting copper out of Antwerp, factoring in maximum rent and the freight-on-truck charge, is currently $56 per tonne. If more metal is cancelled, that figure will rise. The dominant operator in the Belgian port, NEMS, owned by Trafigura, is widely reported to be offering incentive premiums of around $100 per tonne. No surprise then that European physical copper premiums have been steadily rising in recent weeks. Copper buyers in Europe, or for that matter lead buyers in Detroit, are now learning the lesson already hammered home to aluminium buyers the world over. In the LME system what you see is not what you get and, even if you can get it, it will cost you. Such is the new LME warehousing game, a constantly shifting matrix of queues, costs and flow-through impact on physical premiums. Trader-warehouses can tweak the matrix at any time either by sucking in more metal from the physical market via incentives or by building out existing queues by cancelling their own metal. It's noticeable, for example, that there were large tranches of copper cancellations at both Antwerp and New Orleans leading into the April rule-change deadline. This game has come a long way from Metro, Detroit and that original aluminium queue. It is also still evolving. (Editing by William Hardy)