COLUMN-Outlook brightens for U.S. ethanol makers: Maguire

By Gavin Maguire

CHICAGO, April 12 (Reuters) - After a bleak few months, the U.S. ethanol industry’s prospects look to be improving, with refining margins edging up from multi-month lows and the record-high overhang of ethanol stocks starting to head lower.

Three important factors, however, will determine whether the recent brightening mood will continue, or prove just a brief reprieve before further dark days ahead.

ROUGH WINTER

Temperatures across the Midwest were historically mild this winter, but for most ethanol manufacturers the opening months of 2012 were cold and dark indeed. In many states, refining margins for every gallon of ethanol produced sank deep into negative territory and appeared set to stay there as corn prices clung to multi-month highs just as demand for fuel remained stunted.

Ethanol stockpiles swelled to record levels as producers cranked up output, hoping an uptick in fuel demand would emerge to restore industry profitability. Federal government-level discussions about increasing the U.S. ‘blend wall’ from the current 10 percent to 15 percent ethanol content in the U.S. fuel stream encouraged the optimistic demand outlook. But actual sale of a higher ethanol-content fuel has proved slow and widespread availability remains on the distant horizon.

Several producers actually started to scale back on production during March as margin losses started to bite, but still stocks levels kept climbing as overall off-take levels remained constrained.

The one bright spot for the industry was the widening gap between the rising price of wholesale gasoline and the declining price of ethanol, which served to promote maximum demand at the fuel blender level throughout recent months. Such blender demand helped slow the build in ethanol stocks throughout the first quarter of 2012, and now looks set to start to help draw ethanol inventories lower as the spring ‘driving season’ approaches.

GREEN SHOOTS, AND BIG ‘IF‘S’

As the spring planting season for corn and other crops gets underway, so a new season for ethanol producers has set in.

Indeed, because extensive corn plantings are already underway, ethanol producers have something to cheer about as they look toward the latter half of 2012. A record 95.9 million acres of corn are projected to be planted this spring, which would ensure an historic amount of corn would be streaming across the country and into ethanol plants and other processors in the fall.

Such an abundance of corn is expected to apply sustained pressure to the corn price during the late summer/early fall harvest slot, and therefore contribute to a further improvement in ethanol profit margins over the same period.

But weather conditions will keep playing a critical role in determining whether the aggressive production intentions of farmers will actually result in a surge in corn output come harvest. Dryness concerns have already set in across several key producing areas following a shortage of winter rains and snow cover, so any continuation of that dry trend could sharply reduce crop potential -- regardless of planted acreage totals.

If the weather co-operates and provides crops with adequate moisture, ethanol producers should enjoy a bounty of ‘cheap’ corn come harvest that should set them up for a strong profitable turn over the final months of the year. But if the developing crops suffer from dry and heat stress, the price of corn will undoubtedly embark on a fresh rally that could force ethanol refining margins deep into the red yet again.

The official approval and sale of ‘E15’ is another major factor ethanol producers need to boost profitability. The protracted debate over whether to bump up the blend wall to 15 percent and allow for the widespread sale of ‘E15’ does look set to be making real progress, following the Environmental Protection Agency’s recent approval of an application to distribute and sell the fuel in the United States.

However, it is critical that ethanol producers win the support of fuel retailers across the country if the promise of E15 - and the huge incremental increase in ethanol use that it entails - is to become reality.

Lengthy and complex legal disputes are already underway regarding liability over potential engine defects stemming from the higher ethanol content in the fuel. But if the ethanol industry can keep the debate out of courtrooms -- and somehow assuage the concerns of gas retailers -- the fuel should start to flow into select gas station pumps as soon as the end of the year.

The final major factor that stands to impact ethanol producer profitability is export demand for their product.

Between January 2010 and December 2011 U.S. ethanol exports rose nearly 1,200 percent, totalling more than 1.1 billion gallons in 2011. This compares to an 18 percent increase in U.S. fuel blender demand over the same period. Consequently, exports represent a critical growth area for the industry that will need to continue expanding in the years ahead if industry profitability is to further improve.

Certainly the high global price of crude oil and refined products suggests the demand will remain strong for cheap fuel alternatives.

But a growing share of U.S. exports over 2011 went to Brazil, which has its own well-established ethanol industry and a clear intent to be energy self-sufficient. The Brazilian government recently announced that the country’s ethanol output should rise by close to 5 percent in the 2012-13 season to 6.3 billion gallons. If that unfolds, the greater domestic output levels would amount to close to 300 million additional gallons of ethanol, which could result in a downturn in U.S. export demand by a similar amount over the coming months.

If U.S. exporters can find alternate markets for that fuel or maintain strong sales to Brazil in spite of the higher output projected there, the future for U.S. ethanol producers should continue to brighten.

But if overseas demand for U.S. ethanol shrinks over the coming months as overseas production increases, further downside pressure on U.S. ethanol refining margins can be expected.

In all, the recent upturn in U.S. ethanol profitability could well extend over the next several months if domestic corn production expands as predicted, ‘E15’ gains widespread traction, and overseas demand - especially in Brazil - continues to support strong ethanol exports. Those are three big ‘if‘s’, however, so still-suffering producers are not likely to start popping champagne corks just yet. (Reporting By Gavin Maguire; Editing by David Gregorio)