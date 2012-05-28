COLUMN-China iron ore stocks aren't as big as they look: Clyde Russell

--Clyde Russell is a Reuters market analyst. The views expressed are his own.--

By Clyde Russell

LAUNCESTON, Australia, May 28 (Reuters) - One of the clouds hanging over iron ore prices is the elevated level of Chinese stockpiles of the steel-making ingredient at a time when demand growth is easing in a slower-than-expected economic climate.

However, iron ore stockpiles have actually declined slightly in the past two months, and while they have grown at a faster rate than demand, they are still well below two month’s consumption.

In the past weeks there have been reports of Chinese importers delaying or reneging on cargoes amid signs that steel demand is waning and the traditional spring pick-up in consumption hasn’t really materialised.

Although iron ore inventories have declined for the past two weeks, at 95.85 million tonnes they are about 16 percent higher than they were this time last year, and 41 percent above levels at this time in 2010.

While it’s fair to say that overall Chinese iron ore demand has risen over the past two years, stockpile growth has substantially outpaced the increase in imports.

Iron ore imports grew 11 percent in 2011 from 2010, while they actually fell 1.5 percent in 2010 from the prior year.

Imports averaged 57.25 million tonnes a month in 2011, and so far in 2012 they have averaged 61.2 million tonnes.

It would appear that much of the gain so far in 2012, and indeed in the last two months of 2011 when imports were above 64 million tonnes for November and December, has gone into building stockpiles, rather than toward consumption.

Given that stockpiles have increased at an average 1.1 million tonnes a month over the year to April, it seems that the higher imports in the last six months are behind the rise in stockpiles.

But it’s also worth noting that iron ore inventories haven’t actually increased over the past two months, in fact they have declined by a bit more than two million tonnes from the 98 million tonnes at the end of March.

If you look at April’s import total of 57.69 million tonnes, what can be seen is that this level of imports didn’t add anything to the stockpiles.

It will be about two weeks before we have import figures for May, but given the decline in stockpiles from March’s level, it won’t surprise if the number was also in the region of April’s total.

While it’s always risky to draw conclusions from one, or even two months data, it does seem that as long as imports hold below 60 million tonnes, then the stockpiles won’t increase any further.

If imports fall toward 55 million tonnes a month, then it would seem that the inventories will be drawn down fairly quickly, and it would be uncomfortable for steel producers if stockpiles dropped much below one month’s consumption.

Of course, the above numbers assume that steel production doesn’t slump dramatically over the next few months, and while there is a risk of slower growth in output, the central case is that China’s construction will tread water before accelerating by the end of the year.

Moves by the government to accelerate infrastructure projects will only serve to increase iron ore demand, but this will take months to arrive and the impact will probably be most felt only from the fourth quarter onwards.

But the numbers also show that China’s iron ore stockpile isn’t the massive problem, and imports are unlikely to drop dramatically in order to clear the overhang.

China’s iron ore demand was forecast to rise about 6 percent this year in a Reuters survey of analysts, conducted in December, to around 730 million tonnes.

That may prove optimistic given the sharper slowing in the rate of economic growth in the second quarter, but even a figure of 720 million tonnes means an average of 60 million tonnes a month in 2012.

Given the first quarter saw an average of about 62.4 million tonnes a month, it won’t be surprising if the second quarter sees an average of around 57 million tonnes of demand.

While this is a drop in iron ore demand, it isn’t enough to warrant a collapse in prices.

Given that iron ore lacks a deep and liquid futures contract, one may think it’s less at risk than commodities such as copper and crude oil, and more likely to trade on demand and supply fundamentals.

But iron ore may be just as vulnerable to any deterioration in market sentiment caused by Greece’s fiscal woes or poor Chinese economic data.

Iron ore’s drop from its peak in 2011 to its trough was 39 percent, while London-traded copper dropped by almost 34 percent, the bulk of both declines being the first Greek crisis that saw markets slump in September.

So far spot iron ore is down 5.7 percent in 2012 to $130.50 a tonne, while copper is actually up 1.7 percent to about $7,740 a tonne.

To my mind this makes iron ore closer to the bottom of its price range than copper, especially since Chinese inventories aren’t as elevated as those for copper, and while imports may be sluggish for the next few months, they have more scope to recover in the second half.