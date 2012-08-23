COLUMN-Lessons from Goldman's painful WTI recommendation: John Kemp

By John Kemp

LONDON, Aug 23 (Reuters) - Researchers at Goldman Sachs finally closed their trading recommendation to buy September 2012 U.S. light sweet crude futures on Tuesday, crystalising losses of 10.8 percent.

The recommendation, initially made on February 22, when the contract was trading at $107.55 per barrel, was finally rolled forward just before the contract settled at $96.68.

At one point, the recommendation was almost $30 per barrel (27 percent) out of the money. The bank stuck to its guns, however, reiterating its recommendation on June 11, when it was $24 underwater, arguing there were still reasons to be bullish.

Goldman’s persistence has been rewarded, with prices rallying enough to reduce final losses to under $11 (10 percent). Nonetheless, the trading recommendation, repeated in each of its publications for the last six months, has been exceptionally painful for the bank, taking the glow off its reputation as the most accurate oil price forecaster.

Price forecasts and actual trades often go wrong. Forecasting the future is difficult. So there is no shame in getting it wrong. The WTI recommendation is only one of a portfolio of forecasts the bank has made in commodities this year, some of which have been successful.

But the history of this particular forecast, and Goldman’s decision to weather the criticism and stick by it, rather than withdraw it and cut its theoretical losses, is instructive, containing valuable lessons for all commodity price forecasters.

P&L PERFORMANCE

The original rationale was to profit from a further tightening of the crude market during the course of the year, rising tensions in the Middle East, as well as narrowing the discount between WTI and Brent following the reversal of the Seaway pipeline in May/June.

But the recommendation proved an embarrassing failure. Put on when hedge funds had already amassed a near-record net long position in WTI crude futures, it turned loss-making from April as money managers liquidated their positions.

It then sank deep underwater from May as the downturn in oil prices became a rout.

Seaway’s reversal did not produce the boost to WTI the bank had predicted. When prices started to rally in late June, it was Brent, rather than WTI, which led the way higher, as the market focused on maintenance at the Buzzard field in the North Sea. Bent pulled WTI higher, rather than WTI gaining through a narrowing of the arbitrage.

The bank has now rolled its loss-making September 2012 trade forward into two new recommendations: an (undated) long position in the GSCI Brent Crude total return index, and a long position in the WTI-Brent spread (long WTI, short Brent) for June 2013 (“Energy Weekly: WTI prices not keeping pace with fundamentals” Aug 21).

The bank still sees the discount for WTI narrowing, albeit in 2013 rather than 2012, maintaining its long WTI short Brent trade idea. But it has switched its headline marker from WTI to Brent, and shifted from a specific futures contract (which has a limited life and is expressed in dollar terms) to an index (which has no expiry and is expressed in points).

LESSONS LEARNED

Unlike analysts, traders and investors must pay margin calls on loss-making trades, and are normally subject to loss limits imposed by risk managers (and in the case of hedge funds and other money managers, by outside investors).

Most traders and investors are urged to cut losses early. Certainly no trader or investor could have maintained a long position in the September WTI futures contract in the face of drawdowns approaching 25-30 percent.

In contrast, analysts can ignore large P&L losses, and maintain their calls in the hope the market will eventually recover, permitting the recommendation to be closed out at a smaller loss, or even a profit.

Analyst recommendations therefore have an optionality which is not available to traders and investors with actual position.

In fact, as the trade sank deeper and deeper underwater, Goldman seems to have treated its recommendation more like an option (which has capped downside) rather than a futures position.

The bank’s researchers are not alone. Most commodity analysts tend to treat directional calls on oil prices (and spreads) in the same way.

But in most cases, it would be more realistic, and fairer to clients, for banks to issue trading recommendations in terms of options rather than futures.

Options limit the clients’ downside in the event the recommendation goes wrong. More importantly, framing the recommendation as an option would make explicit the costs of taking a (directional) view, since buying an option involves paying a premium upfront to put the position on.

Recommending a directional view via options, and indicating likely premiums, therefore gives a more realistic view of market liquidity and the cost of putting a directional strategy into practice.

In future, it would be much more helpful if bank trading recommendations were ordinarily published as options rather than futures, with indicative premiums.

If analysts continue to publish recommendations in futures format, they should start to think about the P&L consequences, behaving more like traders: cutting losses early, and thinking about eventual risk/reward ratios.

Goldman Sachs declined to comment for this article.