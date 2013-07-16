COLUMN-Employee stock purchase plans see uptick in post-Enron era

By Mark Miller

CHICAGO, July 16 (Reuters) - Invesco is a big believer in employee ownership. But in 2005, the investment management giant dropped a feature in its 401(k) plan that allowed employees to accumulate its shares in their retirement accounts.

The decision stemmed from worries about the risks of company stock in a retirement plan, where plan sponsors have a fiduciary responsibility to put the best interest of employees first.

“We believe strongly in having our employees line up and be owners of the business. It’s a great way to keep employees motivated and engaged,” says David Romero, Invesco’s director of benefits. “But when you think about everything that had happened with companies like Enron and Worldcom, we felt that having our own stock in the 401(k) lineup in a qualified plan wasn’t the right direction for us.”

Last year, Invesco was back with a new way for employees to buy its stock: an employee stock purchase plan (ESPP). An ESPP lets workers buy their employers’ stock outside retirement plans using after-tax dollars, often at a discount up to 15 percent below market rates.

ESPPs have been around for a while, but interest cooled off following 2005 accounting rule reforms that required companies to expense the cost of plans. The Great Recession also dampened interest in the plans because of their cost.

Many employers still like the idea of employee ownership as a human resources strategy. ESPPs are mounting a comeback as a way of extending ownership beyond the more sophisticated stock option plans offered to senior executives.

“We’ve seen a definite uptick in interest from companies that do not currently have ESPPs over the past 12 to 18 months,” says Chris Paris, senior retirement consultant at Towers Watson . “They want to allow for some kind of shareholder ownership across the rank and file.”

Invesco’s new ESPP allows employees in all of the 20 countries where it operates to buy stock as a fringe benefit. The plan offers a 15 percent discount from market prices on Invesco shares. So far, 25 percent of U.S. employees are participating.

Fidelity Investments reports that employee use of ESPPs it administers rose 25 percent over the past five years; total dollars invested jumped from $1.2 billion in 2009 to $2 billion last year.

“Interest is growing,” says Kevin Barry, executive vice president for stock plan services at Boston-based Fidelity. “There’s a lot of evidence it works as a powerful tool for employee engagement, and companies value it less as a form of niche compensation and more as a mainstream benefit offering.”

The rising consideration of ESPPs comes as the number of retirement plans holding company stock is waning slightly. Brightscope reports that the number of plans holding such stock decreased 2.5 percent from 2009 to 2011 (the most recently available data).

Fiduciary responsibility is one cause of that decline. There has been a sharp increase in litigation filed by workers against companies with heavy concentrations of their own stock in retirement plans.

Federal law also discourages the practice. The Pension Protection Act of 2006 required plan sponsors to enable employees to diversify out of any company stock they had purchased and to unload shares contributed by the employer after three years on the job. The law also required employers to provide quarterly communication and education about the importance of diversification.

Company stock in 401(k)s shouldn’t be confused with Employee Stock Ownership Plans (ESOPs). ESOPs are tax-qualified plans, but shares are contributed by the company and not typically purchased by employees.

The biggest draw for ESPP plans is share-purchase discounts, often ranging from 5 percent to 15 percent. “If someone wanted to give me a 15 percent discount on all my investments, I’d take that in a heartbeat,” he says. Not every plan offers discounts, though.

Here’s how it works: Investment dollars are contributed through payroll deduction, and the actual share purchases take place at the end of a predetermined offering period. The most common offering periods are quarterly, semiannually or annually.

The share-purchase price can be set using the market close on the final day of the program, but some companies also offer a look-back feature. In those cases the share price is the better of the first or last trading day of the offering period.

It’s possible to buy the stock and flip it for an immediate profit. But if you hold shares for less than two years from offering date and one year from the purchase date, the entire profit (from the discount and any capital gain due to a rise in the share value) is taxed as ordinary income.

However, if you meet the holding requirements, you get the benefit of the more favorable capital gain tax rate on any capital gain.

Even so, adoption of ESPPs has been modest. Two-thirds of companies offering ESPPs reported participation rates of 40 percent or less, according to a 2011 survey by the National Association of Stock Plan Professionals.

“The biggest difficulty getting participants into an ESPP, especially a new plan, is that there are so many other competing needs,” Paris says. “If I‘m an employee, I already have deductions for healthcare, maybe a commuter transportation plan and my 401(k). Now I have to decide if I have any other disposable income available for this, or that I just can’t afford it.”